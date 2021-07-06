ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LUMS holds online convocation

Recorder Report 06 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: LUMS hosted and streamed an online convocation ceremony via Facebook Live to honour the Class of 2021. The President of Pakistan and LUMS Chancellor Dr Arif Alvi joined the varsity's senior leadership, including founding Pro Chancellor Syed Babar Ali, Rector Shahid Hussain, Pro Chancellor Abdul Razak Dawood and Vice Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad to congratulate 1,281 graduating students.

The keynote speaker at the ceremony was Faiza J Saeed, presiding partner at a US law firm, Cravath, Swaine & Moore, who delivered an inspiring speech to the graduates. Dr Alvi praised the graduating class for their perseverance, and urged them to serve their community while they pursue their careers.

"I encourage all the graduates today to start giving back to society; by the knowledge you have gained here, and through your active involvement in each sector of the economy for the country's holistic growth," the president said.

Alvi also appreciated the university's role in facilitating the nation's progress, and referred to it as an 'icon of merit', whose principles can become a guiding light for other educational institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Abdul Razak Dawood Dr Arif Alvi LUMS Shahid Hussain Dr Arshad Ahmad Faiza J Saeed

LUMS holds online convocation

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

OPEC+ abandons oil policy moot

AGP for talks to resolve water dispute

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors’

KSA, UAE five others commit cooperation

Three soldiers martyred near Afghan border

More incentives unveiled for marketing of remittances

PM Imran says to ensure no impediments to progress in Balochistan

Financial management, powers of PAOs’ regulations: amendments

‘100 percent’ RLNG supply restored: energy minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.