LUMS holds online convocation

ISLAMABAD: LUMS hosted and streamed an online convocation ceremony via Facebook Live to honour the Class of 2021. The President of Pakistan and LUMS Chancellor Dr Arif Alvi joined the varsity's senior leadership, including founding Pro Chancellor Syed Babar Ali, Rector Shahid Hussain, Pro Chancellor Abdul Razak Dawood and Vice Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad to congratulate 1,281 graduating students.

The keynote speaker at the ceremony was Faiza J Saeed, presiding partner at a US law firm, Cravath, Swaine & Moore, who delivered an inspiring speech to the graduates. Dr Alvi praised the graduating class for their perseverance, and urged them to serve their community while they pursue their careers.

"I encourage all the graduates today to start giving back to society; by the knowledge you have gained here, and through your active involvement in each sector of the economy for the country's holistic growth," the president said.

Alvi also appreciated the university's role in facilitating the nation's progress, and referred to it as an 'icon of merit', whose principles can become a guiding light for other educational institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021