ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Untapped potential can be explored through JVs: Nigerian HC

Recorder Report 06 Jul 2021

LAHORE: High Commissioner of Nigeria Abioye Muhammed Bello has said huge untapped potential in the pharmaceuticals, information technology, construction and textile sectors of the two countries can be explored through joint ventures.

He was speaking at a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah presented welcome address while LCCI Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, Nigerian Counselor Oluwatoyin Orukpe and Minister Mohammed Goni also spoke on the occasion.

The High Commissioner said that the Nigerian High Commission will extend best cooperation to the private sector of Pakistan for joint ventures with their Nigerian counterparts. He said that we should move forward to boost mutual trade and economic ties. He underlined the need to establish more banking channels to smooth bilateral trade.

He said that dissemination of trade related information holds key importance in strengthening mutual trade relations. Both the countries should exchange, particularly of a list of sector specific businessmen.

"Nigeria and Pakistan share a lot of commonalities. The two countries enjoy unique geographical locations which are strategic in their respective continents," he added.

LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah said that Nigeria and Pakistan maintain a close relationship and both are key members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Commonwealth. He said that the Lahore Chamber has been voicing to explore the untapped trade and economic potential of African Continent and the country of Nigeria holds key position in this connection being the largest economy in Africa.

Talking about bilateral trade between Pakistan and Nigeria, the LCCI President said that the volume has dropped from $307 million in 2019 to $146 million in 2020. Pakistan's imports from Nigeria fell from $280 million in 2019 to $116 million in 2020 while our exports to Nigeria increased from $27 million to $30 million in the same period.

"In our view, there is considerable potential for both countries to take the trade volume to at least above $1 billion in the short run by enhancing trade and economic cooperation in the fields of Pharmaceuticals, Light Engineering products, Surgical Instruments, Automotive Parts, Sports Goods and Value Added Textiles etc.," Mian Tariq Misbah said adding that besides these sectors, there are also opportunities for both countries to enter into Joint Ventures in the field of oil, gas, agriculture technology and renewable energy.

He said that once the COVID situation improves further, there should be regular exchange of business delegations.

The LCCI President added that lack of sound Banking Channels is a major problem in enhancing trade. Both Governments need to take urgent steps in this connection. We have raised this important issue on many high level forums.

He said that LCCI members have often observed that information about duty structures and legal requirements in African countries are not easily available on web and other sources. The premier trade bodies of both countries can play a solid role in exchange of information which is useful for the businesses.

Mian Tariq Misbah informed the Nigerian High Commissioner that a standing committee on "Pakistan Africa Business Promotion" in LCCI. Through this forum, LCCI wants to develop close liaison with the Nigerian Chambers of Commerce so that business to business contacts may be established on a formal basis. Your support in this connection will be highly valuable.

He hoped that Pakistan and Nigerian economic ties will prosper in coming years. He said that LCCI will remain committed to facilitate the business community of both sides in the enhancement of trade linkages.

Former LCCI Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, Executive Committee Members Shahid Nazir, Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal, Fiaz Haider and Yasir Khurshid were also present on the occasion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Technology Construction Nigerian HC JVs textile sectors

Untapped potential can be explored through JVs: Nigerian HC

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

OPEC+ abandons oil policy moot

AGP for talks to resolve water dispute

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors’

KSA, UAE five others commit cooperation

Three soldiers martyred near Afghan border

More incentives unveiled for marketing of remittances

PM Imran says to ensure no impediments to progress in Balochistan

Financial management, powers of PAOs’ regulations: amendments

‘100 percent’ RLNG supply restored: energy minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.