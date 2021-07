Four killed in Naushahro Feroze firing incident

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE: Four people have been killed on their return from a court proceeding after unidentified gunmen opened fire on a vehicle near Link Road in Naushahro Feroze district of the Sindh province. According to police, unidentified people opened fire on a vehicle near link road in Naushahro Feroze, killing four people over personal enmity when they were returning from a court proceeding.