ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia’s naphtha, gasoline cracks scale fresh highs

Reuters 06 Jul 2021

SINGAPORE: Asia’s naphtha and gasoline cracks both touched fresh multi-month highs on Monday, extending sharp gains in recent sessions on tightening supplies and further signs of recovering demand.

Asia’s naphtha crack surged to its strongest level since December 2017, supported by steady demand from South Korea and China and on expectations that western arbitrage arrivals will continue to be weak in July, similar to June, trade sources said. Naphtha crack climbed to $127.58 per tonne on Monday from $120.08 on Friday.

The gasoline refining margin jumped to $9.10 a barrel on Monday, the highest since February 2020 and up from $8.05 per barrel on Friday.

This came on the back of declining inventories across key demand and storage hubs as well as an expected drop in exports of the motor fuel from China, trade sources said.

India’s MRPL was offering 25,000 tonnes of 95-octane gasoline for loading over July 27-29 26-28 in a tender that closes on July 6 with same-day validity.

Three gasoline trades, no naphtha deals

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister pushed back on Sunday against opposition by fellow Gulf producer the United Arab Emirates to a proposed OPEC+ deal and called for “compromise and rationality” to secure agreement when the group reconvenes on Monday.

US lawmakers introduced a bill on Friday to limit exemptions offered to refiners on blending biofuels, after sources said the Environmental Protection Agency chief voiced disapproval about a Supreme Court ruling upholding broad use of the waiver program.

gasoline MRPL Asia’s naphtha motor fuel Saudi Arabia’s energy

Asia’s naphtha, gasoline cracks scale fresh highs

Development projects, recurrent budget: Strategy for release of funds notified by MoF

OPEC+ abandons oil policy moot

AGP for talks to resolve water dispute

Disgruntled Baloch: PM says his approach different from his predecessors’

KSA, UAE five others commit cooperation

Three soldiers martyred near Afghan border

More incentives unveiled for marketing of remittances

PM Imran says to ensure no impediments to progress in Balochistan

Financial management, powers of PAOs’ regulations: amendments

‘100 percent’ RLNG supply restored: energy minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.