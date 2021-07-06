ANL 33.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.25%)
ASC 19.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.54%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.38%)
BOP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
BYCO 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.21%)
DGKC 115.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-2.62%)
EPCL 47.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
FCCL 22.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.13%)
FFBL 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
FFL 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-11.22%)
HUBC 80.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.88%)
HUMNL 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.9%)
JSCL 22.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.07%)
KEL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.93%)
PAEL 35.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 11.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.09%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.57%)
PPL 86.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.04%)
PRL 24.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.14%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
SILK 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.08%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.08%)
TRG 163.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-2.19%)
UNITY 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-2.83%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.7%)
BR100 5,144 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.77%)
BR30 26,784 Decreased By ▼ -342.76 (-1.26%)
KSE100 47,375 Decreased By ▼ -311.05 (-0.65%)
KSE30 18,995 Decreased By ▼ -105.49 (-0.55%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Nikkei hits 2-week low

Reuters 06 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares slipped on Monday, with the Nikkei hitting a two-week low, failing to gain a boost from a Wall Street rally after strong US jobs data, as rising Covid-19 infections in Japan and elsewhere hurt cyclical shares.

Nikkei share average lost 0.64% to 28,598.19, its lowest close in two weeks, while the broader Topix dropped 0.37% to 1,948.99.

That was a clear under-performance following new record highs scaled by Wall Street shares on Friday after jobs data for June showed robust hiring but limited signs of wage inflation.

Many cyclical shares slumped, led by steelmakers, one of the most sensitive sector to the global economy on rising concerns about the Delta variant of Covid-19.

JFE Holdings lost 4.0%, while Nippon Steel shed 3.5%.

Elsewhere, Softbank Group fell 5.4% to seven-month lows after China’s cyberspace regulator ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering Didi Global Inc’s app after finding that it had illegally collected users’ personal data.

Softbank is a major backer of the Chinese ride-hailing start-up.

Raito Kogyo, a construction firm with expertise in slope and foundation improvement, rose 1.3%.

CE Management Integrated Laboratory, which offers geological survey and disaster prevention systems, gained 3.1%.

