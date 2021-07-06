Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 5, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 6, 2021)....
06 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (July 5, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (July 6, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 39-28 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 39-28 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Karachi 34-29 (ºC) 07-00 (%) 34-29 (ºC) 05-00 (%)
Lahore 40-30 (°C) 02-00 (%) 40-30 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Larkana 42-31 (ºC) 05-00 (%) 44-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 40-27 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 40-28 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 37-21 (°C) 08-00 (%) 37-21 (°C) 03-00 (%)
Peshawar 41-29 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 42-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 32-18 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 34-20 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 38-27 (°C) 02-00 (%) 39-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 42-30 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 44-30 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:25 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:46 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
