KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 5, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 5,154.79 High: 5,194.16 Low: 5,149.49 Net Change: (-) 29.11 Volume ('000): 403,676 Value ('000): 12,636,692 Makt Cap 1,184,602,985,748 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,350.96 NET CH. (-) 110.57 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,080.54 NET CH. (-) 10.15 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,815.60 NET CH. (+) 43.00 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,053.30 NET CH. (-) 19.32 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,504.02 NET CH. (-) 50.65 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-July-2021 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021