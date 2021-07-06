Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
06 Jul 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 5, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 5,154.79
High: 5,194.16
Low: 5,149.49
Net Change: (-) 29.11
Volume ('000): 403,676
Value ('000): 12,636,692
Makt Cap 1,184,602,985,748
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,350.96
NET CH. (-) 110.57
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,080.54
NET CH. (-) 10.15
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,815.60
NET CH. (+) 43.00
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,053.30
NET CH. (-) 19.32
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,504.02
NET CH. (-) 50.65
------------------------------------
As on: 05-July-2021
====================================
