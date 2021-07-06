Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
06 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 06-07-2021 16:00
Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 06-07-2021 11:30
National Investment Trust
Ltd-Open end 07-07-2021 11:30
United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 07-07-2021 15:30
NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF
(NITG-E TF) 07-07-2021 11:30
Summit Bank Limited 07-07-2021 11:00
Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 07-07-2021 14:00
Ghnadhara Nissan Ltd 07-07-2021 14:00
Ghnadhara Industries Ltd 07-07-2021 11:00
Mian Textile Industries Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan 08-07-2021 15:00
Tata Textiles Mills Ltd 08-07-2021 10:30
Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd 08-07-2021 12:00
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00
Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 10-07-2021 10:00
Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd 14-07-2021 11:15
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30
=========================================================
