KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Zahidjee Textile Mills Ltd 06-07-2021 16:00 Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Ltd 06-07-2021 11:30 National Investment Trust Ltd-Open end 07-07-2021 11:30 United Distributors Pakistan Ltd 07-07-2021 15:30 NIT Pakistan Gateway ETF (NITG-E TF) 07-07-2021 11:30 Summit Bank Limited 07-07-2021 11:00 Chakwal Spinning Mills Ltd 07-07-2021 14:00 Ghnadhara Nissan Ltd 07-07-2021 14:00 Ghnadhara Industries Ltd 07-07-2021 11:00 Mian Textile Industries Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00 The United Insurance Company of Pakistan 08-07-2021 15:00 Tata Textiles Mills Ltd 08-07-2021 10:30 Wah Nobel Chemicals Ltd 08-07-2021 12:00 Fauji Cement Company Ltd 08-07-2021 11:00 Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd 10-07-2021 10:00 Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd 14-07-2021 11:15 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 25-08-2021 14:30 =========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021