No visit of Russian president to Pakistan has been scheduled: FO

Karachi: Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) has rejected news of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pakistan, saying that no such visit has been scheduled yet.

“We have seen some media reports regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pakistan. While invitations for visits at the summit level have been extended by both sides, no such visit has been scheduled yet," FO Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement on Monday.

He continued that Pakistan and Russia are close partners and friends and are committed to building a strong multi-dimensional relationship that "not only serves their respective national interests but also contributes to regional as well as global peace and security".

Pakistan, Russia sign amended North-South Gas Pipeline agreement

The FO spokesperson further said that exchange of high-level visits is an important part of the growing Pakistan-Russia relations.

"Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a successful visit to Islamabad in April this year and last year Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Defence Minister visited the Russian Federation," the statement added.