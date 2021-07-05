Zardari seeks pre-arrest bail in New York apartment case

Karachi: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari filed on Monday an application in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking pre-arrest bail in a case pertaining to his alleged ownership of an apartment in New York.

The former president in his petition wrote that he is not the owner of any property in New York, arguing that the allegations made by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are based on malafide intentions so as to malign him.

He also wrote that the accountability watchdog had issued several call-up notices to him in different matters “to politically damage his reputation”, DAWN reported. The petition mentioned that Zardari was suffering from several ailments and was currently under the special care of doctors who were monitoring his health.

Zardari has requested the IHC to grant him bail till the final verdict in the case and to declare the notice sent by NAB as illegal. The PPP leader has named the NAB chairman, director general and three others as respondents in his petition.

On June 15, NAB had issued a notice, along with a questionnaire to Zardari. The bureau sought details of the apartment the former president allegedly owns in Belaire Condominiums located at 524 East 72nd Street, New York.