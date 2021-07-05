ANL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.42%)
ASC 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.23%)
ASL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.21%)
AVN 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.69%)
DGKC 116.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.7%)
EPCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.2%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
FFL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.94%)
HASCOL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-10%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
JSCL 22.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.35%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
POWER 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
PPL 86.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.99%)
PRL 24.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.89%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
SNGP 49.85 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.18%)
TRG 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 44.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.31%)
WTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
BR100 5,157 Decreased By ▼ -26.99 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,884 Decreased By ▼ -242.39 (-0.89%)
KSE100 47,484 Decreased By ▼ -202.37 (-0.42%)
KSE30 19,030 Decreased By ▼ -70.42 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares close flat as virus worries offset Sydney Airport's boost

  • The S&P/ASX 200 index ended flat at 7,315 points after rising as much as 0.5% earlier in the session
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

Australian stocks pared early gains to close flat on Monday as worries about rising COVID-19 cases in the country's most populous state, New South Wales, countered a surge in shares of Sydney Airport after a $16.7 billion buyout bid.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended flat at 7,315 points after rising as much as 0.5% earlier in the session.

Sydney Airport soared 34% after a group of infrastructure investors proposed one of Australia's biggest-ever buyouts, a A$22.26 billion bid for Australia's only listed airport operator.

"The rise in COVID-19 numbers in New South Wales has weighed on the market a bit, after the morning trade," said Mathan Somasundaram of Deep Data Analytics.

New South Wales on Monday said the next two days would be critical in deciding whether a two-week anti-coronavirus lockdown in Sydney will have to be extended amid rising Delta variant cases.

Additionally, Australian dollars were weaker ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting, which could see a course change in its massive stimulus programme.

Limiting gains on the benchmark was Tabcorp Holdings , which fell 5%, as the gambling firm said it would spin off its Lotteries & Keno business into a listed entity, drawing an end to a company-wide review it undertook earlier this year as interest built for a separate unit.

ASX 200 Energy index rose 2%, boosted by Australia's largest independent coal miner Whitehaven Coal Ltd, which rose 3.3%, and fuel supplier Ampol Ltd, which gained 3%.

Technology stocks fell 1%, as AI-data developer Appen Ltd fell 5.1% and software provider Nuix Ltd lost 4.9%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.8% to 12,812.3 points.

S&P/ASX 200 index Mathan Somasundaram Australian stocks

Australia shares close flat as virus worries offset Sydney Airport's boost

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio rises, daily cases reach 1,347

Pakistan's exports to US cross $5b, highest ever, says Dawood

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

PM to visit Gwadar today

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters