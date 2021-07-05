ANL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.42%)
ASC 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.13%)
ASL 24.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.89%)
AVN 93.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.69%)
DGKC 116.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.7%)
EPCL 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.2%)
FCCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
FFBL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1%)
FFL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.94%)
HASCOL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-9.76%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
HUMNL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
JSCL 22.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.37%)
KAPCO 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.75%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.35%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.3%)
POWER 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.75%)
PPL 86.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.99%)
PRL 24.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.06%)
SNGP 49.85 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.18%)
TRG 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 44.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.31%)
WTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.98%)
BR100 5,157 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.52%)
BR30 26,887 Decreased By ▼ -239.24 (-0.88%)
KSE100 47,482 Decreased By ▼ -203.79 (-0.43%)
KSE30 19,028 Decreased By ▼ -72.08 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
South African rand opens stronger, stock market weak

  • The rand was trading marginally stronger by 0.09% to 14.27 against the dollar
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand ticked higher against the dollar in early trade on Monday as investors focused on the weaker aspects of an overall strong non-farm payroll number in the United States that was announced on Friday.

The US data showed that job growth rose in June by 850,000 jobs after rising by 583,000 in May. While this was positive for the country, the unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% a month ago, most likely pushing the dollar down as fears of a Fed rate hike receded.

At 0720 GMT, the rand was trading marginally stronger by 0.09% to 14.27 against the dollar.

Analysts said the data from the US shows the US economy is on a strong footing but with no expected major spike in inflation. This allays fears that the Federal Reserve might have to step in to hike interest rates earlier than expected.

Prospects of rising interest rate strengthens the dollar as was seen in the last three weeks when the dollar steadily moved up by 2% as investors and analysts expected an early withdrawal of fiscal stimulus from the Fed.

The stock market opened weaker on Monday despite a strong Asian markets as local coronavirus cases continued to rise, breaking previous records and hinting that a 14-day harder lockdown restrictions imposed last week could be extended.

