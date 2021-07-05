ANL 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
ASC 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
DGKC 117.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.43%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.59%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.69%)
HUMNL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
JSCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
POWER 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PPL 87.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
SNGP 49.73 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3.93%)
TRG 165.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.15%)
UNITY 45.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.15%)
WTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.45%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,017 Decreased By ▼ -110 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,646 Decreased By ▼ -40.15 (-0.08%)
KSE30 19,081 Decreased By ▼ -19.55 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Asian stocks, currencies nudge higher as Fed rate hike threat eases

  • The Fed's surprising hawkish tilt last month spooked Asian markets with the prospect that the central bank's unwinding of bond-buying programme
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

Most Asian stocks edged up on Monday, showing signs of easing volatility after US jobs data hinted the recovery in the world's biggest economy was on track but didn't yet need an immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus.

The Fed's surprising hawkish tilt last month spooked Asian markets with the prospect that the central bank's unwinding of bond-buying programme and sooner-than-expected rate hikes could lead to outflows from emerging markets.

Taiwan's bourse rose 1% while South Korea, the Philippines and Singapore's equities made modest gains of around 0.4% each.

The greenback pulled back from three-month highs as rate hikes bets ebbed, pressured by the weaker aspects of the US nonfarm payrolls report where the unemployment rate for June rose, even as the number of jobs added beat forecast.

Local currencies firmed in response, with the Indonesian rupiah, South Korean won and Taiwan's dollar firming 0.3% to 0.6%.

"Overall, market sentiment starts this week on a more positive footing," OCBC analysts said in a note, adding that a more consistent outperformance on the labour front would be needed to price in for Fed expectations.

"That may come through only towards the end of third-quarter of 2021."

Trading was thin as US markets remain closed for the extended 4th of July weekend. Investors now await the minutes of Federal Open Markets Committee June meeting on Wednesday for more clues on tapering.

Pandemic-hit Indonesia's stocks dropped 0.5% after posting its biggest daily jump in deaths from coronavirus, fuelling doubts about the timeline of lifting of curbs in the country.

The Thai baht, which has shed almost 4% over the past three-weeks, traded little changed.

JP Morgan analysts said they expected no big bets would be made until there was more clarity on the success of the country's "Phuket sandbox" initiative that allows free movement on the island for fully vaccinated tourists.

