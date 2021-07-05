ANL 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
ASC 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
DGKC 117.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.43%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.59%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.69%)
HUMNL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
JSCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
POWER 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PPL 87.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
SNGP 49.73 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3.93%)
TRG 165.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.15%)
UNITY 45.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.15%)
WTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.45%)
BR100 5,176 Decreased By ▼ -8.16 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,017 Decreased By ▼ -110 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,646 Decreased By ▼ -40.15 (-0.08%)
KSE30 19,081 Decreased By ▼ -19.55 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks fall as techs weigh over Didi app takedown; China mixed

  • The mixed performance came after major indexes on Friday fell the most in four months amid growth concerns
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday, as tech firms slumped amid concerns over Beijing's crackdown on ride-hailing giant Didi Global and scrutiny of other Chinese platform companies.

** The Hang Seng index dropped 0.5%, to 28,181.72 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 1.1%, to 10,297.63.

** The Hang Seng tech index dropped 2.2% to its lowest since mid-May.

** Tencent slumped 3.9%, Alibaba shed 2.4%, while JD.com , Baidu and Meituan retreated between 3.1% and 5.5%.

** China's biggest ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc said on Sunday that the removal of its "DiDi Chuxing" app from smartphone app stores in China is expected to have an adverse impact on its revenue.

** Earlier on Sunday, China's cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to stop offering Didi's app after finding that the company had illegally collected users' personal data.

** On Monday, China's cyberspace watchdog said it is investigating online recruiter Zhipin.com, and truck-hailing apps Huochebang and Yunmanman, ramping up a crackdown on the mainland's tech companies amid tightened regulations on data security.

** On the mainland, China stocks stabilized on Monday, following a slump in the previous session, even as investors reacted to the country's latest services data.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.2%, to 5,072.12 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%, to 3,524.30 points.

** The mixed performance came after major indexes on Friday fell the most in four months amid growth concerns.

** "Most of (China's) broad-based indices and industry indices now stand at the end of a rising trend, and the stock rally since the first quarter could have ended, leading to a potential correction going forward," Essence Securities notes in a report.

** A private survey showed on Monday growth in China's services sector slowed sharply in June to a 14-month low, weighed down by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in southern China, adding to concerns the world's second-largest economy may be starting to lose some momentum.

Hong Kong stocks tencent Baidu Meituan

Hong Kong stocks fall as techs weigh over Didi app takedown; China mixed

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

PM to visit Gwadar today

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters