ANL 34.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.67%)
ASC 19.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.91%)
BOP 8.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
BYCO 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.81%)
DGKC 117.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.43%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.34%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.08%)
HASCOL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.59%)
HUBC 80.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.69%)
HUMNL 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
JSCL 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
POWER 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
PPL 87.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.2%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
SNGP 49.73 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3.93%)
TRG 165.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.15%)
UNITY 45.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.15%)
WTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.45%)
BR100 5,175 Decreased By ▼ -8.78 (-0.17%)
BR30 27,024 Decreased By ▼ -102.16 (-0.38%)
KSE100 47,637 Decreased By ▼ -49.06 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,076 Decreased By ▼ -24.94 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Indonesia finmin sees 4-5% GDP growth in H2 under moderate coronavirus scenario

  • If the restrictions are relatively longer and COVID (cases) remain high
Reuters 05 Jul 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesia's economy is expected to grow between 4% to 5% in the second half of 2021 assuming a moderate scenario of coronavirus restrictions being eased by August, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.

"However, if the restrictions are relatively longer and COVID (cases) remain high, economic growth could slow to around 4% in the third quarter, " Sri Mulyani told a news conference, giving a growth assumption of 7% annual GDP expansion for April-June.

She also said the government would increase the healthcare budget again to 193.9 trillion rupiah ($13.39 billion) to fund its pandemic response, larger than the sum she announced on Friday.

