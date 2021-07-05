ANL 34.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.44%)
ASC 19.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
ASL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
AVN 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.64%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.11%)
DGKC 118.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.33%)
EPCL 47.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
FFBL 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 17.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.68%)
HASCOL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.59%)
HUBC 80.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.82%)
HUMNL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
JSCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
KAPCO 45.99 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.83%)
KEL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.63%)
MLCF 46.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
PAEL 35.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 87.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
PRL 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
SNGP 49.55 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.55%)
TRG 165.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.09%)
WTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.45%)
BR100 5,181 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-0.06%)
BR30 27,049 Decreased By ▼ -77.78 (-0.29%)
KSE100 47,684 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-0%)
KSE30 19,095 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,427
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
963,660
1,34724hr
2.98% positivity
Sindh
340,902
Punjab
346,852
Balochistan
27,419
Islamabad
82,969
KPK
138,533
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks open lower

  • The Hang Seng Index fell 0.75 percent, or 211.51 points, to 28,098.91
AFP 05 Jul 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Monday morning with tech firms taking a hit after China's cyber watchdog ordered ride-hailing service Didi be removed from app stores in the latest crackdown on the sector.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.75 percent, or 211.51 points, to 28,098.91.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.05 percent, or 1.84 points, to 3,516.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inched down 0.63 points to 2,397.40.

Hong Kong stocks Hang Seng Index Shenzhen Composite Index Didi

Hong Kong stocks open lower

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

PM to visit Gwadar today

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters