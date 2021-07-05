Markets
Hong Kong stocks open lower
- The Hang Seng Index fell 0.75 percent, or 211.51 points, to 28,098.91
05 Jul 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Monday morning with tech firms taking a hit after China's cyber watchdog ordered ride-hailing service Didi be removed from app stores in the latest crackdown on the sector.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.75 percent, or 211.51 points, to 28,098.91.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.05 percent, or 1.84 points, to 3,516.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange inched down 0.63 points to 2,397.40.
