PD to retain some 'inefficient' power plants

ISLAMABAD: Power Division (PD) has reportedly decided to retain some "inefficient" public sector generation plants known as Gencos for stabilisation of system and meeting demand of some specific areas, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

On June 17, 2021, the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) was reminded that in September, 2020, it had approved the proposal of Power Division for closure of operational and non-operational power plants /units of Gencos in two phases.

According to the plan, in Phase-I certain units /plants of Gencos having aggregate capacity of 1796MW were approved to be closed immediately and certain power plants were retained for the system requirement, which will be closed as per approved timelines.

Phase-I of the approved plan for closure has been implemented. Keeping in view the system requirements and to ensure system stability, Power Division has proposed following revisions in the earlier approved timelines for the implementation of phase-II of the approved closure plan with relevant technical requirement.

I-TPS Jamshoro units 1 and 4 RFO/gas 400MW: CCoE decided on September 10, 2020 that the plant was to be retained till COD of first unit of coal- fired power project tentative date for which is Sept-2022. In this regard, the Power Division has proposed that the plant was presently required during low wind generation in summer season to meet Discos & KE load demand. This requirement will cease when first unit of Jamshoro coal- fired project (tentative date Sept 2022) and 500 KV grid station KKI is commissioned (tentative date March-2023). So the earlier decision of its closure by September 2022 may be revised to June 2023.

II- Siemens Block /Guddu Unit 11 to 13- Gas 415MW: As per CCoE decision of September 10, 2020, the plant was to be closed till restoration of Steam Turbine (ST). In this regard, it was proposed by the Power Division that the process for repair of Steam Turbine (Unit-13) has been initiated and will take 18 months after which this power plant will be cheap source of energy. So, no revision in earlier decision of CCoE was required.

GE Block/Guddu Unit 5 to 10- Gas 600MW: CCoE was informed that as per decision of CCoE of September 10, 2020, the plant was to be retained till September 2022. However, Power Division was to come up with phasing out plan within two weeks. In this regard, the Power Division proposed that despite high merit order it remains on outage frequently due to lack of maintenance. If the maintenance is outsourced under an LTSA, the power plant can be a reliable option being higher in the merit order. This plant utilises indigenous gas from dedicated fields Kandhkot & Mari which is not pipeline quality gas. The earlier decision of its closure may be revised to keep this plant with the permission to enter into an LTSA.

TSP Muzaffargarh Unit 1 to 4- RFO/gas 920MW: As per decision of CCoE of September 10, 2020 the plant was to be retained till September 2022. However, Power Division was to come up with phasing out plan within two weeks. In this regard, the Power Division proposed that the plant was needed in high peak demand period to meet system load demand as well as to support overloading of 500/220 KV transformers at MZG and Multan grid stations by ensuring system stability. These units can be retired when sufficient generation capacity is available at the location during high peak demand period to meet system load demand as well as to support overloading of 500/220 KV transformers at MZG and Multan grid stations by ensuring system stability. These units can be retired when sufficient generation capacity is available at this system/ transformer constraint. Any further requirement of these units will be assessed upon COD of HVDC, in September 2021. The Power Division will process closure in six months, if requirement was addressed, so currently no revision in earlier decision of CCoE was required.

GPTS Faisalabad Unit 5-9 Gas 140MW: As per decision of CCoE of September 10, 2020, the plant was to be retained till commissioning of Trimmu Power House. However, Power Division was to come up with phasing out plan within two weeks. In this regard, the Power Division proposed that the plant will be closed after commissioning of 500 KV Faisalabad West Grid Station in December 2021 and COD of Trimmu, expected in March 2022. So, no revision was required in earlier decision of CCoE. After detailed discussion, the CCoE directed the Power Division to submit a separate summary proposing revisions, where required, in CCOE's earlier decisions.

