RDA issues notice to illegal housing scheme

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has issued a notice to the administration of illegal housing scheme 'Blue World City.' According to details, Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA, on the directives of Director General, is taking strict action against illegal housing schemes.

MP&TE Directorate has issued a notice to the owner of illegal housing scheme 'Blue World City', Chakri Road and directed to stop illegal advertisements and development work. The administration of the scheme has been instructed to immediately stop illegal advertisements in print and electronic media. The administration of the scheme has also been warned of strict action in accordance with the law if the ceremony scheduled to be organized to launch new block is not cancelled.

Director MP&TE said, the authorities concerned have come to know that Blue World City is going to organize an inauguration ceremony of Overseas Block and a renowned cricketer has been invited as Chief Guest to grab the attention of general public. He said, RDA had already taken legal action and lodged FIRs against the housing scheme. A planning permission granted earlier to the scheme was also withdrawn on violation of the rules.