UNICEF CPS reaches 2,268 individuals in Sindh, Balochistan

APP 05 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan in its recent Humanitarian situation report has highlighted that the Child Protection Services (CPS) provided under the Fund's collaborated initiative reached 2,268 children in the regions of Sindh and Balochistan.

According to the UNICEF Pakistan, Humanitarian Situation Report for the month of May 2021, the child protection services provided with the support of the Fund in Sindh and Balochistan included 759 girls and 1,469 boys since the inception of the project.

As many as 169 children comprised of 75 girls and 94 boys have received child protection services during the reporting period of May 2021, said the report.

The situation report highlighted the child protection services extended during the Covid-19 pandemic where the children of marginalized areas were focused specially to ensure protection from violence, malnutrition and many other associated risks.

The UNICEF programme for child protection services enhanced its outreach to the vulnerable population through effective messaging and social media communication.

The Communication strategy included messages creating awareness on severe acute malnutrition (SAM) whereas through UNICEF supported health sites, 58,939 SAM children were admitted for Severe Acute Malnutrition treatment including 12,906 children admitted during the reporting period.

Moreover, the report highlighted that over 1.75 million people benefited from continuity of primary healthcare services at UNICEF supported health facilities, including 285,988 people during the reporting period.

Through UNICEF support, 330,768 parents, caregivers, children and individuals have been reached with psychosocial support through trained social workforce, 106,238 during the reporting month. Through UNICEF support 1,387,713 people (158,915 new) were reached with a hand washing behaviour change programme.

The UNICEF programme outreach had increased during the period pandemic breakout that helped support marginalized communities of less developed areas making it a success leading to better and sustainable community development.

Sindh Balochistan UNICEF CPS Child Protection Services Humanitarian

