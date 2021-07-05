1,000 Covid-19 cases reported in a single day

ISLAMABAD: The country witnessed rising cases of Covid-19 infections as more than 1,000 coronavirus cases were reported on Sunday in a single day for the fourth consecutive day. The uptick in the coronavirus cases comes a few days after the country reported a decline in the number of cases on a daily basis, following which National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) allowed relaxations in business timings and other measures.

The NCOC's daily report issued Sunday morning stated that as many as 29 more people lost their lives to Covid-19. The national death tally since the pandemic started has increased to 22,379. At present, the positivity ratio stands at 2.57. This is the fourth day that more than a 1,000 new cases were reported and the fifth consecutive day with a positivity rate over 2%.

The daily coronavirus case load went back over the 1,000 cases in a day mark earlier this week on Thursday after the country had been reporting under a 1,000 cases daily for more than a week before it. NCOC's data showed that 47,832 tests were conducted on July 3 and 1,228 came back positive for coronavirus.

The total active Covid-19 cases in the country are currently 32,621. At least 907,284 people have recovered so far across Pakistan while the total number of cases has reached 962,313. Meanwhile, the NCOC has declared Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all staff and traders at cattle markets in instructions issued by the body for the upcoming Eidul Azha holiday. It also urged the administration to provide hand sanitisers, masks and rapid antigen testing services on entry to the markets.

