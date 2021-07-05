Pakistan Navy organises free medical camps in AJK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy on Sunday established free medical camps or the Kashmiri populace in far flung localities of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) where over 3,000 patients of Chilabandi, Chikar and Bata Khundal Shahi were given free consultation, medicines and treatment.

A dedicated team of Pakistan Navy specialised doctors comprising Medical Specialists, General Surgeons and Physicians examined the patients through latest diagnostic equipment. The patients were provided free medicines and minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the medical camps, said a Pakistan Navy news release here received.

Besides, the local community was also given medical related precautionary information related to common infections, preventive measures particular to COVID-19 pandemic, personal health, hygiene and sanitation of living areas.

The Kashmiri people overwhelmingly welcomed and appreciated Pakistan Navy's initiative of establishing free medical camps in rural areas of AJ&K. They acknowledged PN's continued support for the just and legitimate struggle of Kashmiri brethren in IIOJ&K for their right of self-determination.

Pakistan Navy is devotedly committed to provide continued quality support and assistance in health and education sector across the country for our fellow countrymen. The establishment of medical camps at different areas of AJ&K is a manifestation of Pakistan Navy resolve for the noble cause.