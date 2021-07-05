Aptma asks fertilizer makers to use colour bags

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has asked the fertilizer manufacturers to use colour bags for packing of fertilizer instead of white polyester bags as these are much needed for collecting lint cotton. In a letter to fertilizer industry, APTMA Patron -in- Chief Gohar Ejaz said that due to improvement in quality, it will result in a better price for the farmers for lint cotton as well as improve the quality of Pakistani cotton products.

He said due to white coloured or transparent fertilizer bags, polyester threads are mixed with cotton and are difficult to identify during the manufacturing process which increases the processing loss and lower the quality of the manufactured yarns.

"Poor quality cotton, in terms of its physical properties, not only increases the processing cost at the initial input and intermediate stages but also reduces the output and quality of the manufactured textiles, yarns, fabrics and apparel," he added.

One of the low-hanging fruits is to arrange fertilizer bags in a florescent colour rather than white or transparent, so that contamination may easily be identified and removed, he said.

Gohar was of the view that the much-required cooperation by the fertilizer manufacturers is critical to enhancing the quality and value of the cotton to benefit the farmers, textile industry and country's economy. The grain markets and sugar industry is also using white or transparent bags in large quantities, adding that establishing Market Committees by the Government to reflect upon this issue, can make a difference by enforcing a ban on white polyester bags.

"We also request polyester bag manufacturers in the industry to switch to fluorescent coloured bags," he continued.-PR

