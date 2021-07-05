Bilawal's plane makes emergency landing in Multan

KARACHI: A technical fault cropping up in Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Karachi to Islamabad flight Sunday has forced it to make an emergency landing in Multan instead from where he's embarked on to travel the remaining distance by road. The sources have confirmed that Bilawal was also accompanied by senior party leaders including Saeed Ghani and Nasir Hussain Shah.

Bilawal Bhutto is scheduled to launch electioneering in AJK tomorrow, insiders said. Flanked by other PPP leaders, Bilawal Bhutto stayed at the airport for a while, and later he left for Islamabad through the Motorway. Ali Haider Gilani, son of ex-premier Yousaf Raza Gilani, confirmed the PPP chief opted for continuing his journey by road.