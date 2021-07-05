JI holds rally against inflation, unemployment

KARACHI: Thousands of people staged a protest demonstration in Karachi against inflation and unemployment, which affected the lower and middle class segment of the country.

The protest demonstration was held on the call of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan chief Sirajul Haq. People from all walks of life along with JI activists assembled at New MA Jinnah Road to record their protest.

The protestors, carrying placards and banners, chanted slogans against the rising inflation, the government and in favor of their demands. They also chanted slogans against the interest based economic system.

Earlier, Sirajul Haq had announced a march against unemployment in Peshawar and had appealed the nation to observe a protest day on Sunday against the record inflation, rising unemployment, flawed policies of the government, anti-poor budget and continuously rising petroleum prices in the country.

Addressing the protest demonstration, JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman talked about a wide range of issues that cause inflation and unemployment.

He said the entire country was staging protest demonstrations across the country on the appeal of JI chief. The issue of inflation and unemployment affects the kitchens of almost 98 percent populace in Pakistan, he said.

Rejecting the promising figures issued by the government, he said the figures were fake and fabricated because the impacts of the same figures don't reflect on the daily life of masses.

The recent budget passed as per the direction of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and affects the common men in a very adverse manner, he said.

He said rising inflation directly translates into the fact that the economy of masses is deteriorating.

He also raised questions over the fake impression that the gap between imports and exports has reduced.

Strongly criticizing the recent budget, he said which type of budget was that as petroleum and power tariffs are rising every other day. The KE - a private mafia company - has been over charging since long because the founder of the company wanted by several countries under multiple offences was enjoying support of the PTI leaders, he alleged.

The PPP, PML-N, and MQM did the same and now the PTI was taking the same route when it comes to the K-Electric, he said.

The JI's drive to restore economy is a movement to change the system, he said. If the system is not changed, some other faces will be hitting the masses hard in the future, he added.

"You can't provide electricity, natural gas, peaceful environment than why do you collect taxes from the masses," he questioned the government.

Further highlighting the plight of Karachi, he said Karachi was being discriminated against to gain political points.

He said the MQM recently offered the JI for joint struggle to secure the future of Karachi. He reminded them that they are the part of the federal government.

He said the MQM supported those who notified fake results of the recent census - halving the population of Karachi in official papers. He held the MQM a part of the mafia that ruined the city of lights - Karachi. He also took up the matter of K4 water project.

He also reminded of Prime Minister Imran Khan of his claims in connection with the well being of the nation.

The JI is the future of the country in general and Karachi in particular, he said.

JI Karachi deputy chief Osama Razi also addressed the demonstration. He said that inflation and unemployment have made life of masses miserable.

The situation has come to an extent that people have to stage protest for their basic rights. People are being compelled to suicide out of desperation.

He urged the masses to join the path of political struggle to secure their basic rights, instead of taking wrong decisions. He held the capitalists, feudal lords and civil and military bureaucracy responsible for the prevailing situation.

JI Karachi secretary general Munim Zaffar and JI Karachi Minority Wing leader Younus Sohan also spoke on the occasion.

