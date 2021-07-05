Rulers worried about Bilawal's US visit: Shazia

KARACHI: Central Information Secretary Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that puppet rulers are worried about the visit of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto to USA.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, she said that Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill and Farrukh Habib like dwarf spokesmen are also worried that their leader Imran Khan cannot go to the United States without diplomatic immunity because pending cases in the courts of USA are his destiny.

Shazia Marri said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strong faith in the strength of the people of his country and it has been proved that the mandate of the PPP was stolen by creating obstacles during elections. She uttered that it is also on record that those who stole the PPP mandate have been admitting that opponents of the PPP have been brought to power through rigging in elections. Drama of fake accounts has been flopped badly, she said and questioned that where are the 33 billion rupees received from these so-called fake accounts and so-called accountability has

been remained the hobby of dictators & their followers.

Shazia said that they have been playing the drama of accountability to hide their incompetence. Shazia Marri further said Shaheed Quaid-e-Awam Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed and President Asif Ali Zardari have been avenged under the guise of accountability.