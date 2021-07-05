ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,408
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
962,313
1,22824hr
2.57% positivity
Sindh
339,962
Punjab
346,728
Balochistan
27,387
Islamabad
82,916
KPK
138,421
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Koh-e-Sulaiman to emerge as country's first trans-boundary park

APP 05 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Koh-e-Sulaiman, (Takht-e-Sulaiman) mountain range is one of the highest national parks lying at an altitude of 3,487 meters (11,440 feet) with a unique ecosystem that would be preserved and developed as country's first Trans-Boundary National Park.

Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur told APP in an exclusive interview that Koh-e-Sulaiman range was located between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan and was home to the endangered species of Sulaiman Markhor, Urial, Striped Hyena and the world's largest pure stand forest of Chilghoza (pine nut).

The minister said, "This unique ecosystem should be protected and will be an excellent National Park lying at the juncture of two provinces as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan."

Pakistan, he said was home to 12 ecological zones with one of the exotic and rarest species of mammals, reptiles, flora and birds species.

In order to benefit the widespread forest cover, a large-scale olive trees cultivation would be initiated in the mountain range as it had a suitable environment for the less water intensive and lucrative fruit specie, he added.

Gandapur informed that the initiative was carried out under the protected areas initiative (PAI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change, Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Forest Department Balochistan province.

He said its development would be a great boost for this zone spread over KP and Balochistan's Zhob district.

Koh e Sulaiman highest national parks country's first Trans Boundary National Park Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur

Koh-e-Sulaiman to emerge as country's first trans-boundary park

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM to visit Gwadar today

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.