Koh-e-Sulaiman to emerge as country's first trans-boundary park

ISLAMABAD: Koh-e-Sulaiman, (Takht-e-Sulaiman) mountain range is one of the highest national parks lying at an altitude of 3,487 meters (11,440 feet) with a unique ecosystem that would be preserved and developed as country's first Trans-Boundary National Park.

Provincial Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur told APP in an exclusive interview that Koh-e-Sulaiman range was located between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan and was home to the endangered species of Sulaiman Markhor, Urial, Striped Hyena and the world's largest pure stand forest of Chilghoza (pine nut).

The minister said, "This unique ecosystem should be protected and will be an excellent National Park lying at the juncture of two provinces as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan."

Pakistan, he said was home to 12 ecological zones with one of the exotic and rarest species of mammals, reptiles, flora and birds species.

In order to benefit the widespread forest cover, a large-scale olive trees cultivation would be initiated in the mountain range as it had a suitable environment for the less water intensive and lucrative fruit specie, he added.

Gandapur informed that the initiative was carried out under the protected areas initiative (PAI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change, Forest Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Forest Department Balochistan province.

He said its development would be a great boost for this zone spread over KP and Balochistan's Zhob district.