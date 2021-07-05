NDU to host int'l conference on rise of Hindutva

ISLAMABAD: Department of International Relations of National Defence University is organizing the international conference under the title of "Institutionalization of Hindutva in India: A Regional Security Perspective" on July 06 & 07, 2021. President Dr Arif Alvi will inaugurate this mega academic huddle at National Defence University Islamabad on July 06.

The conference will be attended by eminent experts of international relations and scholars from leading universities across the globe and they will present their research papers on this topic.

Dr Khurram Iqbal, Head of Department of International Relations, who is also the chief organizer of the conference, said in a statement that the major focus of the conference is to examine global rise of far-right extremism, its manifestations in South Asia and how this new variant of fundamentalism termed "Hindutva" impacts regional security.

The West tends to examine "Islamic Extremism" with a magnifying glass, while turning a blind eye to Hindutva and this is a Regional Security imperative to deliberate the rise of Saffron Extremism in India, he added.

Renowned scholars including Prof Arie Kruglanski from University of Maryland-US, Prof Xie Chao from Tsinghua University-China, Prof Mezan Bin Aslam from Naif Arab University for Security Studies, Omid Babelian from University of Tehran, Prof Lubna Abid Ali from National Defence University, Michel Kugelman from Woodrow Wilson Centre-US, Prof Qiu Yonghui from Sichuan University-China, and many prominent South Asian experts will give presentation on this emerging regional security issue.