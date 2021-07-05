ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,408
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
962,313
1,22824hr
2.57% positivity
Sindh
339,962
Punjab
346,728
Balochistan
27,387
Islamabad
82,916
KPK
138,421
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Entries invited to develop low-cost plastic waste recycling machine

APP 05 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has invited proposals for inter-university competition to develop low-cost, small scale and easily replicable plastic waste recycling machine for universities present in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The proposals have been invited by PSF in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The award for this competition will be provided by UNESCO.

Talking to APP, Principal Scientific Officer, Science Popularization Wing, PSF, Syeda Rehana Batool informed that the funding would be provided to the selected five proposals only for two months time period ending by August 31. The selected teams would submit their final products till August 31. Highlighting the importance of the initiative, Rehana Batool said the goal of this inter university competition was to engage youth to promote indigenous low-cost plastic reuse methods to pave the way for a sustained approach towards plastic waste management.

About the funding, she said the funding sponsor would be paying for selected five proposals after evaluation by an independent panel of experts.

Funds would be transferred to head of the department concerned in the selected universities. The fund would only be used for developing low-cost plastic waste recycling machine, she added.

She said a faculty member (mentor) must be involved with the project to support the students in their research activities.

Explaining the procedure for submitting the proposals, Rehana Batool informed that the proposals along with student details including name, father name, class or semester, enrollment number, contact number, e-mail etc. would be accepted from students (individual or group not more than 05 students) studying in ICT based universities dully signed and stamped by the head of department or dean or vice chancellor. She continued that all proposals (Technical and Financial) must be submitted on the provided formats in English and should include information or details including Introduction and background, objectives, methodology, expected outcomes, work plan and budget with maximum possible breakdown which is necessary for the experts to understand the research ideas and anticipated outcomes.

The award funds are intended to finance the students' research work and may be used only to cover those expenses which will serve for the said purpose. The deadline for submission of proposals is July 07 (Wednesday) till 05:00 pm, she added.

UNESCO Islamabad Capital Territory Pakistan Science Foundation plastic waste recycling machine

Entries invited to develop low-cost plastic waste recycling machine

Lahore blast: PM urges world to take notice of India's involvement

UAE rejects 'unjust' OPEC+ output deal

Nepra returns 'flawed' IGCEP to NTDC

RAW was involved in blast: NSA

PM to visit Gwadar today

PM shares concerns with Raisi: Worsening Afghan situation can lead to serious repercussions

FPCCI says FBR not facilitating SMEs

Construction industry: FBR gives incentives to developers and builders

Families flee as Taliban seize key Kandahar district

Pak embassy not closed in Kabul

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.