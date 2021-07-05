ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,408
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
962,313
1,22824hr
2.57% positivity
Sindh
339,962
Punjab
346,728
Balochistan
27,387
Islamabad
82,916
KPK
138,421
Emerging market portfolio net foreign inflows nearly triple in June

Reuters 05 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: Foreign net flows to emerging market equity and debt portfolios accelerated in June to nearly three times the May figure despite a hawkish tilt from the US Federal Reserve mid-month, data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF) showed Thursday.

The net estimated $28.1 billion inflows in June compared with $10.9 billion inflows in May, the data showed. Debt flows accounted for $18.9 billion of total flows to emerging markets last month, $6.4 billion of which were directed to China. China also took in $5.2 billion of the net total $9.2 billion of foreign flows to emerging-market equities.

"While the hawkish shift of the Fed in recent weeks affected flows, the overall picture is still positive mainly due to the important contribution of fresh debt issuance across emerging markets and the important contribution of China flows," IIF economist Jonathan Fortun said in a statement.

Asia and Latin America saw portfolio inflows of $14.4 billion and $10.8 billion, respectively, while emerging Europe, Africa and the Middle East accounted for $3.0 billion, the report showed.

Fed officials projected an accelerated timetable for interest rate increases after their meeting in mid June, moving their first projected rate increases to 2023 from 2024.

