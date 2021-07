PHA's I-16 apartments: Allottees concerned over delay in completion

ISLAMABAD: Allottees of B & E type apartments of Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) in the sector I-16 of the Federal Capital have expressed serious concern over inordinate delay in completion of the project, which was scheduled for the year 2019.

They claimed that they had made full payment of their apartments against the determined price in 2019, but were still waiting for possession of the housing units being constructed at an extremely slow pace.

Representatives of the allottees' Interim Welfare Association told this scribe that the seriousness of the project management towards the early completion of the apartments could be gauged by the ongoing pace of work.

They were of the view that only a few labourers could be spotted working on such a mega multi-billion rupees project, which was scheduled to complete in a three-year time after the start of construction work in 2016. Booking of the apartments had been initiated in 2011.