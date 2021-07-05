Malik Meraj Khalid School: Governor lays foundation stone

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar Sunday laid the foundation of 'Malik Meraj Khalid School' here at Barki road. The school will be built with the support of philanthropists. The first phase will cost around Rs 250 million and Friends of Lahore will initially provide 50 million as donation. The governor also expressed his interest to establish a university with the name of Malik Meraj Khalid.

Wife of Governor Punjab Begum Perveen Sarwar announced to bear all the expenses of a special block built for girls to provide them free technical skills. All the cost of this project will be borne by Governor Mohammad Sarwar, Gohar Ijaz, Mian Talat, Anwar A Ghani from Charitable organization Friends of Lahore and other philanthropists. Chairman Akhuwat foundation Dr Amjad Saqib also announced to provide Rs five million assistance for this project.

