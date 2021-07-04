ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
MQM-P holds rally for giving Karachi due share, demands new province in Sindh

Recorder Report 04 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday invited the political parties of Karachi to join hands with for giving city its due share and demanded new province in Sindh.

Party gave the invitation at a rally, which began from Expo Center where a central camp was established to receive the participants. Rally culminated at Karachi Press Club (KPC) after passing through the arteries of metropolis.

While passing through various areas of city participants chanted slogans in favour of “South Sindh province” as well as giving the right of people of urban centers share in the government jobs.

Speaking the participants of rally at KPC, Convener MQM-P Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui lashed out Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for fuelling the ethnic divide in the province and accuses it even for breakup of Pakistan in 1971. Siddiqui said that his party took to streets after continued injustices with Karachi and other parts of Urban Sindh. He said that constitution of country allows creation of new provinces and urged that new federating units are now need of the hour.

Siddiqui said that party has presented its case on the streets of Karachi especially before the power corridors of the country. “This rally has sent the first notice to Sindh Government’ he added. He said that Karachi contributed 6500 billion in the exchequer of Sindh in last ten years but nothing was spent on Karachi. ‘What to talk about Karachi and Hyderabad, even no development has been carried out in Larkana” he said.

Earlier, MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui led the rally, while party leaders including Rauf Siddiqui, Kunwar Naveed Jamil, Wasim Akhtar and others were also present. The rally was attended by a large number of MQM workers, including women. Camps had also been set up at various places of the protest rally, causing severe traffic jams on the surrounding roads.

