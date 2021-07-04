PML-N condemns FIA notice sent to Hamza Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: The PML-N Secretary Information, Marriyum Aurangzeb, has strongly condemned the FIA notice sent to Hamza Shehbaz. In a statement, Marriyum said PM Imran Khan should decide once and for all that how many times he would harass Hamza in the same case. She said the so-called 58 volumes and the 22 months in prison have already addressed all these issues. Every single asset had been declared and the record is with the Election Commission and the FBR who had raised no objection on it, she added. The former information minister said all this is nothing but another instrument of political victimisation because NAB-Niazi alliance had failed miserably. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021