PML-N condemns baton-charging on students

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb, while strongly condemning the baton-charging on students, has asked for their demands to be considered with immediate effect.

In a statement, Marriyum said was the government trying to force the students to resort to violence by baton-charging them? What nation assaults its educated youth, she questioned. At the intermediate level, students are mostly worried about their future which is why there was a need to sit them down on the negotiating table to understand their demands instead of baton-charging them, she said. “The Imran government; baton-charges and registers cases against people; before even listening to their perspective and demands. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021