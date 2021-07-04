Dr Essa Lab holds free medical camp at KPC

KARACHI: A free medical camp, which was organized by Dr Esa Laboratories for the journalists' fraternity concluded on Saturday at Karachi Press Club. Dr Esa Laboratories and Diagnostic Centre Taj Medical Complex Branch, Karachi held a 10-day free medical camp for journalists' fraternity at Karachi Press Club from June 23 until July 4, 2021.

The camp provided free facilities for testing a number of diseases including blood, ear, bones, BMI, teeth and physiotherapy. Dr Esa Laboratories showed its pleasure over the camp's success, which helped benefit the journalists and their families.

In the holding of camp, Secretary Karachi Press Club, Muhammad Rizwan Bhatti and Secretary Health Committee of the KPC and their team members helped. At the concluding session, CEO Dr Esa Laboratories, Dr Nayyar Jabeen, Zonal Head, GMBD Diagnostic Centre, Dr Farhan Esa, Tariq Alam, Camp Organizer, Manager, Dr Esa Laboratories Taj Medical Complex Branch, Irfan Ahmed were present. Dr Farhan Esa also distributed souvenirs among members of the KPC concerned committee.

