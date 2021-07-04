ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Transfers and postings being ‘sold’ in Punjab, alleges PML-N leader

Recorder Report 04 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Raising serious reservations over governance in PTI-led Punjab government, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Azma Zahid Bokhari alleged that transfers and postings are being sold in Punjab.

While talking to media, here on Saturday, she said that Buzdar’s family is a billionaire and the CM Sardar Usman Buzdar did not pay any tax in 2015-16. Sardar Usman Buzdar paid taxes of a few thousands in 2017 and showed assets less than one million in 2018. Who gifted luxury cars to Usman Buzdar when his income was Rs388,900 in 2017, the PML-N leader questioned.

What happened to the sugar scandal in which Jahangir Khan Tareen was given an NRO, the PML-N leader posed a question to NAB Chairman. She also raised question about Nadeem Babar and the inquiry committee against him especially after records of six banks of his company surfaced in the petroleum scandal.

“Imran Khan knows everything but he does not want to do anything against anyone,” Azma Bukhari said. Moreover, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly condemned baton-charges on students for demanding cancellation of exams.

“Are students being forced to become terrorists and which nation in the world beats its students,” the PML-N leader said in a tweet.

Marriyum maintained that students are the future of the nation. “Invite them, sit with them, listen to them and solve their problems; the government which beats its students shows signs of its weakness. What Imran Khan is showing to the Western democracy,” she questioned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Punjab government PMLN Azma Zahid Bokhari

Transfers and postings being ‘sold’ in Punjab, alleges PML-N leader

RDA fetches $1.5bn inflows in nine months

‘Profit on debt’ CDNS to charge 30pc WHT on persons not appearing in ATL

PECO affairs have put govt in a bind

Massive ransomware attack potentially hit 1,000 businesses

Trade deficit widened by 34.10pc

‘Forced’ load-shedding has been done away with: govt

Matters regarding WWF, WPPF devolved to provinces: FBR

Home appliances: Duty on import of certain raw materials/input goods exempted

Tractor subsidy scheme: NAB takes notice of ACE probe

PM to review progress of CPEC-related projects tomorrow

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.