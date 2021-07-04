Ijaz-ul-Haq, CM discuss political situation

LAHORE: Former federal minister Ijaz ul Haq, MNA, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Saturday and discussed the country's political situation and other important issues.

Talking on the occasion, the CM maintained that the era of real change has begun and welfare projects are designed according to public needs and requirements. He said that parliamentarians were consulted while chalking out district development packages to identify the distinct needs. The PTI government has given priority to composite development of the 36 districts, he added.

Moreover, the CM said in a statement that free health insurance will be provided to the entire population in the province. "Up-to 66 percent increase has been made in the development budget and a composite roadmap of genuine development has been introduced in the province," the CM said, adding: "Parliamentarians were consulted to finalize the Annual Development Programme and Rs 25 billion have been allocated for completion of mega projects."

The CM said, in the past, development was only shown on papers, but the incumbent PTI government believes in taking practical steps to ensure indiscriminate development of all areas of the province.

