Automart: car prices in Karachi

ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Recorder Report 04 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (July 3, 2021).

===========================================================================
                                            Prices
Product Description                                    Fully
                                          Standard      A/C          Loaded
                                             Model     Model          Model
===========================================================================
                                      Non-Metallic   Metallic
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto VX                                 1,198,000/-                       -
Alto VXR                                1,433,000/-                       -
Alto VXL                                1,633,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR                              1,640,000/-                       -
WagonR VXL                              1,730,000/-                       -
WagonR AGS                              1,890,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR                              1,780,000/-                       -
Cultus VXL                              1,970,000/-                       -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift                  2,130,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT-1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation                2,030,000/-                       -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation      2,210,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT                             4,490,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6                          6,500,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II                              1,134,000/-                       -
Cargo Van Euro II                       1,075,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II                            1,034,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3               2,769,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3                2,619,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5             2,999,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5              2,829,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3                2,689,000/-                       -
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3                 2,509,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis 1.8                       3,549,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6                3,219,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6             3,369,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8                 3,699,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8 (Beige Inter   3,979,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8 (Black   3,999,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless                  3,639,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard                  3,889,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8              5,269,000/-                       -
Hilux E 2.8                             5,959,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO G 2.8                        6,549,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8              6,899,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8              7,499,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.7 G                          7,999,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.7 VVTi                       9,299,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4                    9,649,000/-                       -
Fortuner TRD Sportivo                   9,399,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo                      4,699,000/-                       -
Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo Oriel              4,449,000/-                       -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                    3,729,000/-                       -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT              3,979,000/-                       -
City 1.3 i-VTEC                         2,449,000/-                       -
City 1.3 i-VTEC Prosmatec               2,639,000/-                       -
City 1.5 i-VTEC                         2,529,000/-                       -
City 1.5 i-VTEC Prosmatec               2,699,000/-                       -
City Aspire 1.5 i-VTEC                  2,699,000/-                       -
City Aspire Prosmatec 1.5 i-VTEC        2,859,000/-                       -
Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo                 11,999,000/-                       -
BR-V i-VTEC                             3,319,000/-                       -
BR-V i-VTEC MT                          3,159,000/-                       -
BR-V i-VTEC S                           3,479,000/-                       -
CR-V 2.0 CVT                           10,700,000/-                       -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

