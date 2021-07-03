ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Boxer Pacquiao backs corruption claims with missing public funds allegation

  • Pacquiao on Thursday accepted Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's challenge to show evidence of corruption in his government, and the boxing superstar said his findings about missing funds were the tip of the iceberg.
Reuters Updated 03 Jul 2021

MANILA: More than 10 billion pesos ($204 million) in pandemic aid intended for poor Philippine families is unaccounted for, boxer-turned-senator Manny Pacquiao said on Saturday, adding this was just one of the discoveries in his corruption investigation.

Pacquiao on Thursday accepted Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's challenge to show evidence of corruption in his government, and the boxing superstar said his findings about missing funds were the tip of the iceberg.

"That is just one of the things I have discovered. It has only been three days since I accepted your challenge to present proof," said Pacquiao, who found himself in Duterte's crosshairs after he railed at alleged corruption in government as well as the president's friendly relationship with China.

Irene Dumlao, spokesperson at the Department of Social Welfare and Development which is overseeing the distribution of cash aid, said the agency would cooperate with any investigation.

"There are many families who are hungry and yet billions and billions of money are being stolen in government," Pacquiao said in a virtual briefing, pointing to documents on his desk.

Pacquiao, 42, had long been among Duterte's strongest supporters, but is seen as a possible contender when the leader's six-year term ends next year.

"You should not be mad at me," Pacquiao told the president before leaving the country to prepare for a fight next month. "I only wanted to help."

Pacquiao alleged the intended beneficiaries of 10.4 billion pesos worth of cash aid did not receive anything, but records showed they did. "Where did the money go?" he asked.

Manny Pacquiao public funds allegation Boxer boxing superstar

Boxer Pacquiao backs corruption claims with missing public funds allegation

Incentives for auto industry: FBR issues details

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to help those wanting to travel abroad: Umar

PM pledges incentives for overseas Pakistanis

Sindh eases Covid restrictions, allows indoor dining for vaccinated people

Discos: Nepra allows PD to adjust tariff hike under QTA

Retailers possessing smuggled goods: FBR directs Collectors to take penal action

Rising food prices deepen the woes of world’s poorest

Situation will improve by Monday: energy minister

Pakistan receives 2.5m Moderna doses from US

US forces quit main base in Afghanistan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters