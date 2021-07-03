ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
Jul 03, 2021
NAB has recovered Rs33bn in Zardari fake accounts case, says Fawad

  • Says actual financial irregularities in the case amount to Rs5,000bn
BR Web Desk Updated 03 Jul 2021

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered Rs33 billion in the fake accounts case involving former president Asif Ali Zardari, said Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday.

The minister added that the actual financial irregularities in the case involving Zardari amounted to around Rs5,000bn.

Indirectly criticizing PPP’s Sindh government, the minister tweeted that "one can imagine the level of corruption in the country given recovery of Rs33bn, which is around $200 million, by NAB."

“This indicates how ruthlessly the rulers have looted Sindh and Pakistan,” he added.

This is not the first time that Chaudhry has criticized the Sindh government for alleged corruption. In his recent visit to Karachi, the federal minister had accused the PPP leadership of misusing public funds to launder money abroad.

The minister had also asked for the monitoring of funds given by the federal government to Sindh through a third party.

NAB issues arrest warrants for Asif Ali Zardari in fake accounts case

The fake accounts case involving Zardari emerged in 2015. PPP's several prominent leaders, including Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and Omni Group's Anwar Majeed have been nominated in the case.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah were also included in the case.

The former president is also nominated in multiple corruption cases filed by the accountability watchdog.

He has already been indicted in Park Lane, Thatta Water Supply reference, Toshakhana references and money laundering case.

