ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,379
3424hr
Pakistan Cases
961,085
1,40024hr
2.92% positivity
Sindh
339,268
Punjab
346,582
Balochistan
27,295
Islamabad
82,845
KPK
138,306
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Smith ready to sacrifice T20 World Cup to be fit for Ashes

  • The former Australia captain pulled out of their current limited-overs tour of the West Indies with an elbow injury.
AFP 03 Jul 2021

SYDNEY: Steve Smith is prepared to sacrifice playing at this year's Twenty20 World Cup to ensure he is fit for the Ashes series against England, with the star batsmen making clear Test cricket is his priority.

The former Australia captain pulled out of their current limited-overs tour of the West Indies with an elbow injury and said recovery was proving a slow process.

"There's still a bit of time between now and (the World Cup), and I'm tracking okay at the moment -- it's slow, but I'm going okay," he told cricket.com.au on Friday.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 17 to November 14 in the United Arab Emirates and Oman after being moved out of India due to the coronavirus situation.

"I'd love to be part of the World Cup, for sure," he added.

"But from my point of view, Test cricket, that's my main goal -- to be right for the Ashes and try to emulate what I've done in the last few Ashes series I've been involved in."

Smith was the standout performer during the last Ashes on his return from a ban for ball-tampering.

Despite bearing the brunt of hostile English fans, he smashed an incredible 774 runs in four Tests, at an average of 110.57, including twin centuries on his Test return at Edgbaston.

It underlines how crucial he will be to Australia over the five-Test series due to get under way on December 8 in Brisbane.

"I want to put myself in a position where I can have that kind of impact," he said.

"If that does mean not partaking in the World Cup, then we'll have to go down that path, but hopefully we don't have to go there."

Smith said his injury began with pain in his left wrist at the start of last summer following a change in his batting grip, then moved to the elbow.

He needed painkillers and anti-inflammatory medication while batting during the recent Indian Premier League and has been working on rehab ever since.

"I've made a bit of progress with it the last few weeks," he said. "I started some batting, just 10 minutes at a time, and basically my path now to getting back to playing is building up from there.

"Because it's a tendon (injury), it's basically how you (feel when you) wake up the next day, so I start at 10 minutes and if I wake up the next day and I'm good, then I can go up to 12 minutes, and if I wake up well again, I go up to 15.

"Currently that's where I'm at -- 15 minutes -- and I've got to build up to 45 to get myself to a point where the medicos believe I can be comfortable."

australia Steve Smith Twenty20 World Cup Ashes series elbow injury

Smith ready to sacrifice T20 World Cup to be fit for Ashes

Rising food prices deepen the woes of world’s poorest

Retailers possessing smuggled goods: FBR directs Collectors to take penal action

Incentives for auto industry: FBR issues details

Discos: Nepra allows PD to adjust tariff hike under QTA

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to help those wanting to travel abroad: Umar

PM pledges incentives for overseas Pakistanis

Situation will improve by Monday: energy minister

Pakistan receives 2.5m Moderna doses from US

US forces quit main base in Afghanistan

PSGP project: CCoE censures PD for inordinate delay

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters