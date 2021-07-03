Promotion of FIA officials

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of Interior notified the promotions of 66 assistant directors and 59 inspectors of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in to the next ranks. According to a notification issued here on the recommendation of departmental promotion committee (DPC) and with the approval of the secretary Ministry of Interior, 66 assistant directors (BS-17) of FIA promoted as deputy director (BS-18). According to the notification, on the recommendation of the DPC with the approval of the Ministry of Interior, 59 inspectors (BS-16) of the FIA were promoted against the vacant post of assistant director (BS-17).

