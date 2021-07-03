ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
Pak-China Relations Steering Committee: Umar holds first meeting to discuss body’s scope, rationale

Recorder Report 03 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The 1st meeting of the newly-formed Pak-China Relations Steering Committee was held, on Friday, in Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar to discuss the committee’s scope and rationale.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently constituted Pak-China Relations Steering Committee to give further impetus to implementation of projects and initiatives involving Pak-China collaboration.

The establishment of this high-level forum reflects the special status of the Pak-China relationships in the prime minister’s vision.

The meeting went over the committee’s modus operandi and TORs in detail, and it also solicited suggestions on how to make the committee more effective and efficient in order to further deepen Pakistan-China relations.

The 15-member Steering Committee includes Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning, Secretary Foreign, Secretary Interior, Secretary Railways, Secretary Power, Secretary Finance, National Security Adviser, Chairman CPEC Authority, and Chairman Gwadar Development Authority.

Other members of the committee are the Director-General of the Joint Staff Headquarters, Chief of General Staff/Director General Military Operations, Chief of Staff Naval Headquarters, and Director General Intelligence/Analysis of the ISI.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar CPEC Imran Khan Gwadar Development Authority Pak China Relations

