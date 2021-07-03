Nadra starts drive for issuance of ARC

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have started a campaign for issuance of Alien Registration Card (ARC) in order to mitigate different problems faced by aliens.

A senior official of the NADRA told Sub-Committee of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior meeting that following the directives of the prime minister, the authority has started a campaign for registration of aliens.

Following issuance of ARC to aliens, they would be considered eligible for Covid-19 vaccination and their children would easily get admission in schools.

The meeting was presided over by Convener SardarTalib Hassan Nakai, MNA.

MNA Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak said that aliens are facing many problems such as registration for coronavirus vaccine, admission in schools due to non-registration.

The committee also discussed Pakistan Citizenship (amendment), Bill 2021 moved by MNA Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani.

The Ministry of Interior informed the meeting that the bill has been forwarded to Director General (DG) Immigration and Passport and NADRA for views and comments.

The NADRA has furnished its views and comments regarding the bill, which were forwarded to chief secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for their comments but they have so far not forwarded their replies.

The official said that according to DG Immigration and Passport the domicile certificate is issued in the light of Section 17 of Pakistan Citizen Act, 1951, read with rule 23 of Pakistan Citizenship Rules, 1952.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021