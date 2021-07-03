PM gave half of Kashmir, trying to conquer half left, claims PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has given half of Kashmir, and the half of what is left, he is trying to conquer.

PPP Deputy Central Secretary Information Senator Palwasha Khan, Senator Rubina Khalid, and MNA Naz Baloch, expressed their views in a joint press conference, here on Friday.

They said the prime minister imposed the decision for holding election through electronic voting machines, while inviting the opposition for electoral reforms.

“The prime minister had announced to protest on every Friday. Where are the protests taking place today? The price of everything including petrol and LNG has gone up. There is a shortage of electricity in the country and load shedding is on the rise,” they said.

They said “we will not allow nuclear programme to be rolled back, nor will we allow any deal to be made on Kashmir.”

The PPP leaders said PTI government was trying to steal the Kashmir elections.

They said all the credit of the National Security Committee went to the Pakistan Army.

They regretted the absence of the prime minister from the meeting of the National Security Committee.

They said the prime minister should have to attend the meeting.

Palwasha Khan said that in 22 years, the PTI had not even got 22 candidates in Kashmir.

She claimed the prime minister had surrendered on the issue of Kashmir and Palestine.

Senator Rubina Khalid claimed that the federal government machinery was being used to hijack elections in Kashmir as it had been done in Gilgit-Baltistan in 2018.

MNA Naz Baloch said there was a contradiction in the words and deeds of the government.

She claimed that the government had appointed a minister as the campaign manager.

“If the prime minister talks about transparent elections in the National Assembly and reverses them in practice, then it is not acceptable. Winning by rigging is called selection,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021