ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
ASL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
AVN 94.61 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (3.17%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.73%)
DGKC 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-1.68%)
EPCL 47.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.38%)
FCCL 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.9%)
FFBL 26.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.06%)
FFL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.68%)
HASCOL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-9.79%)
HUBC 79.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.94%)
JSCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
KAPCO 45.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.57%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.57%)
MLCF 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.89%)
PAEL 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PIBTL 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
POWER 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.21%)
PPL 87.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 11.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SILK 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
SNGP 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.83%)
TRG 167.26 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.22%)
UNITY 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
BR100 5,184 Decreased By ▼ -13.4 (-0.26%)
BR30 27,127 Decreased By ▼ -166.63 (-0.61%)
KSE100 47,686 Decreased By ▼ -114.39 (-0.24%)
KSE30 19,100 Decreased By ▼ -33.32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,345
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
959,685
1,27724hr
2.72% positivity
Sindh
338,387
Punjab
346,454
Balochistan
27,242
Islamabad
82,779
KPK
138,179
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

TDAP organises rice awareness seminar in Larkana

03 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sukkur office organized an awareness seminar on rice at Larkana on June 30, 2021. The objective of the seminar was to create awareness among the stakeholders about importance of “Maximum Residues Level (MRL)” of pesticides in rice in international markets. The seminar was collaborated by NRSP, International Trade Centre (ITC) Islamabad.

The representatives from ITC-Islamabad, TDAP Sukkur, Sindh Agriculture Department (Research and Extension), Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Karachi, Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Karachi, Larkana Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Sindh-Balochistan Rice Millers Association Larkana, Department of Plant Protection-MNFSR, Sindh Abadgar Board(SAB) Larkana, Sindh Agriculture Chamber Larkana, Rice Research Institute Dokri, pesticides dealers of Larkana, district administration Larkana and many others participated in the seminar.

Dr Mubarak Ahmad, (Ex-DG, DPP) was the technical resource person of the seminar, who informed the audiences about the hazards of excessive pesticides residue levels in rice which would affect not only the rice exports but also to the human health of the Populace.

Dr Syed Tauqir Shah, National Project Coordinator ITC-ReMIT Islamabad, also highlighted the importance of judicious usage of the pesticides on rice prior to any loss may incurred to national economy or to human health. He stressed for the proper legislation and effective monitoring of the pesticides usage through the concerned departments of Federal and Provincial Governments.

Dr Syed Tauqir advised the participants to disseminate the learning of the seminar to the actual growers of the rice who use the pesticides. At the end of the Seminar, the participants offered thanks to TDAP, ITC, and NRSP for such an informative and awareness Seminar at Larkana in Sindh.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

TDAP NRSP Sindh Agriculture Department Dr Mubarak Ahmad Dr Syed Tauqir Shah

TDAP organises rice awareness seminar in Larkana

Rising food prices deepen the woes of world’s poorest

Situation will improve by Monday: energy minister

US forces quit main base in Afghanistan

Pakistan receives 2.5m Moderna doses from US

Retailers possessing smuggled goods: FBR directs Collectors to take penal action

Discos: Nepra allows PD to adjust tariff hike under QTA

PSGP project: CCoE censures PD for inordinate delay

Dry docking issue: SSGC’s perspective

PM pledges incentives for overseas Pakistanis

SPI up 0.53pc WoW

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.