TDAP organises rice awareness seminar in Larkana

KARACHI: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Sukkur office organized an awareness seminar on rice at Larkana on June 30, 2021. The objective of the seminar was to create awareness among the stakeholders about importance of “Maximum Residues Level (MRL)” of pesticides in rice in international markets. The seminar was collaborated by NRSP, International Trade Centre (ITC) Islamabad.

The representatives from ITC-Islamabad, TDAP Sukkur, Sindh Agriculture Department (Research and Extension), Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Karachi, Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) Karachi, Larkana Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Sindh-Balochistan Rice Millers Association Larkana, Department of Plant Protection-MNFSR, Sindh Abadgar Board(SAB) Larkana, Sindh Agriculture Chamber Larkana, Rice Research Institute Dokri, pesticides dealers of Larkana, district administration Larkana and many others participated in the seminar.

Dr Mubarak Ahmad, (Ex-DG, DPP) was the technical resource person of the seminar, who informed the audiences about the hazards of excessive pesticides residue levels in rice which would affect not only the rice exports but also to the human health of the Populace.

Dr Syed Tauqir Shah, National Project Coordinator ITC-ReMIT Islamabad, also highlighted the importance of judicious usage of the pesticides on rice prior to any loss may incurred to national economy or to human health. He stressed for the proper legislation and effective monitoring of the pesticides usage through the concerned departments of Federal and Provincial Governments.

Dr Syed Tauqir advised the participants to disseminate the learning of the seminar to the actual growers of the rice who use the pesticides. At the end of the Seminar, the participants offered thanks to TDAP, ITC, and NRSP for such an informative and awareness Seminar at Larkana in Sindh.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021