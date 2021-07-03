ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
FPCCI chief demands probe into gas crisis

Recorder Report 03 Jul 2021

KARACHI: FPCCI president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo demands that the government should investigate the incompetence and lack of diligent planning, and take the culprits to task and make sure that this kind of colossal gas crisis translating into billions in losses would not be repeated.

Expressing his profound concern over nonstop gas crisis and incessant gas supply shortages, hampering industrial production and fulfilment of export orders, he stressed the immediate need to bring all the stakeholders and players on one page and requested PM Imran Khan to chair their meeting and help resolve their differences and contradictions – once and for all.

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo said FPCCI is keenly but sorrowfully observing difference of opinion among various governmental departments and stakeholders over resolution of current gas crisis. This divergence of view and lack of direction will cause further delays in resumption of normal gas supplies, he added.

He proposed that PLL, gas terminals, gas distribution companies, private licensees for LNG import and all relevant government ministries should sit together under the leadership of prime minister and reach a resolution and timeframe for full resumption of gas supply – likewise, the prime minister helped resolve the IPPs crisis.

Maggo maintained that as the president of FPCCI, he is ever-ready to help the government in bringing the business community together and help the government reach a win-win solution for all.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

