Foreign flights cancellation: Govt mulls increasing PIA operations

KARACHI: The government of Pakistan is mulling over increasing Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights in wake of thousands of Pakistanis stranded abroad owing to cancellation of flights from foreign airlines, sources said on Friday.

According to sources privy to the matter, the government is mulling to convey directions regarding an increase in flights and use of big aircraft to the PIA aimed at facilitating the stranded Pakistanis.

It is pertinent to mention here that the foreign airlines booked extra flights preempting ease in COVID restrictions before the NCOC meeting on June 29 and had to cancel the flights after the decision-making body on COVID restrictions decided against any ease.

This led to the airlines cancelling their booked tickets, which Pakistanis bought at higher rates.

Thousands of Pakistanis in Turkey and Doha have faced cancellation of their booked tickets, causing mental agony for them.

On June 01, after Pakistan’s decision to limit international flights amid the coronavirus pandemic, two International Airlines cancelled their scheduled flights for Pakistan from the US.

As per details, Turkish and Qatar International Airlines have cancelled their scheduled flights from the United States to Pakistan. The flights were scheduled to land in Pakistan in the first week of July.

Following the cancellation of the flights, Pakistanis in the US who were willing to return to the homeland, are facing difficulties, said sources.

Reacting to the situation, the spokespersons of the CAA, said that both the airlines did overbooking on the Pakistan-bound flights.