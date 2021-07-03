SHC lifts ban on TikTok

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday reversed its earlier order placing a ban on the popular short-form video sharing application TikTok after Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) gave the assurance to address the issues related to it.

During today’s hearing, the PTA apprised the court that it had blocked access to the app on June 30 and prayed the court to review its decision and allow to restore the services.

PTA counsel contented that it would expedite the process on the petitioner’s request and issue a ruling on it by July 5.

After hearing the arguments, the SHC withdrew the suspension order and directed the PTA to make a decision on the matter till then.

The court directed the PTA to decide the petitioner’s complaint against the app until July 5.

On June 28, SHC had ordered the authorities concerned to impose a ban on the video streaming app after hearing a petition filed by a citizen who lamented that he approached the PTA to have immoral content removed from the app, however, the PTA did not do anything in this regard.

