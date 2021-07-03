KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 195,666 tonnes of cargo comprising 121,028 tonnes of import cargo and 74,638 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending on Friday.

The total import cargo of 121,028 comprised of 44,319 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,228 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 27,035 tonnes of DAP, 910 tonnes of Rock Phosphate and 46,536 tonnes of Oil/Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 74,638 tons comprised of 47,463 tons of containerized cargo, 23,527 Tons of Clinkers, 3,648 Tons of Cement.

As many as 8904 containers comprising of 3446 containers import and 5458 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1104 of 20’s and 1077 of 40’s loaded while 64 of 20’s and 62 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1067 of 20’s and 915 of 40’s loaded containers while 219 of 20’s and 1171 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were 06 ships namely Dm Dargon, Xin Qing Dao, Uacc Shams, Viking Emerald, Leo Paramount and Wan Hai 613 have berth at Karachi Port on Friday.

There were 07 cargos namely Tsm Pollux, MT Lahore, Glorious Hope, Ital Lirica, Kyoto Express, X-Press Bardsey and Ocean Bridge have sailed out from Karachi Port on 02-07-2021.

There were 04 cargos namely Northern Dexterity, MSC Samu, Hyundai Bangkok and California trader were expected to arrive on Friday.

PORT QASIM

Berths were engaged by twelve ships to load/offload Containers, Coal, Soya bean, General cargo, Project Cargo, Chemicals, Mogas, Natural gas and Vegetable oil, out of them, a chemicals carrier ‘Gas Shuriken’ sailed out to sea on Friday (today) morning, and five more ships, Dank Silver, Maria, Jeppsen Maersk, OOCL Washington and MSC Samu are expected to sail from LCT, MW-1 and QICT on same day in the afternoon.

Cargo volume of 199,481 tonnes, comprising 161,215 tonnes imports cargo and 38,266 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 5,278 Containers (3,264 TEUs imports and 2,014 TEUs export), was handled at the Port during last 24 hours .

There are thirteen ships are currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths, out of them four ships, Sea Bravery, Chemroad Quest, Pangeo and TRF Miami, & two more ships, BW Rye and Cap Carmel scheduled to load/offload Cement, Phosphoric Acid, Coal, Palm oil, Soya bean and Containers are expected take berths at MW-1, EVTL, PIBT, LCT, FAP and QICT on Friday (today), 2nd July, while a Container vessel ‘APL Norway’ is due to arrive at Port Qasim on same day and two more ships, Teera Bhum and RDO Fortune with Containers are due to arrive on Saturday, 3rd July-2021.

